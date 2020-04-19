Menu Content

Rival Parties at Odds over Scope of Coronavirus Lifeline

Write: 2020-04-21 15:28:46Update: 2020-04-21 16:21:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and ruling party continue to be at odds over whether COVID-19 emergency relief funds should go to all Koreans.

Democratic Party(DP) Floor Leader Lee In-young on Tuesday asked for the United Future Party’s(UFP) cooperation on the matter, noting the main opposition also made similar pledges leading up to the general elections last week. 

He cited former UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn’s promise to provide 500-thousand won to each person while on the campaign trail.  

The UFP, for its part, reiterated that it only supports the Moon Jae-in administration's initial proposal to pay one million won to every four-person household with a gross income at or below 70 percent of the total.

Kim Jae-won, the UFP’s chief policymaker, said his party will seek to swiftly pass the initial seven-point-six trillion-won budget bill drawn up to provide the relief funds if the ruling camp raises no issue.
