Health Authorities Urge Preparations for Next Epidemic

Photo : YONHAP News

While South Korea has successfully responded to COVID-19, health authorities stress the country must now prepare for the next epidemic with a sense of dire desperation.Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said Tuesday that quarantine authorities believe the present moment offers a good opportunity to transition to a "daily life quarantine system" while maintaining social distancing.During the KCDC's daily briefing, Kwon credited the development to the public's adherence to strict social distancing measures for the past four weeks.He said the public can take pride in the fact that the country has managed to get the outbreak under control.But Kwon quickly added that small-scale cluster infections and cases with unclear routes of transmission continue to pose risks. He said authorities are working with the mindset that unexpected cases can explode at any time.The official explained now is the time to prepare for a shift to everyday life with routine quarantine measures and long-term COVID-19 countermeasures, while also accelerating efforts on related research and development.Kwon also vowed efforts to step up monitoring, epidemiological surveys and better management of patients.