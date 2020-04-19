Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Partially Affected by Oil Price Fall, Kim Jong-un Health Reports

Write: 2020-04-21 16:01:18Update: 2020-04-21 17:05:31

KOSPI Partially Affected by Oil Price Fall, Kim Jong-un Health Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks in South Korea saw a limited impact from the historic oil price plunge and report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 18-point-98 points, or one percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-879-point-38.

It opened weak and traded at 23-point-38 points, or one-point-23 percent, lower than Monday’s closing of one-thousand-874-point-98 as of 9:20 a.m., following the overnight two-point-four percent drop of the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average.  

The South Korean index dipped further and neared a three-percent drop later in the morning session after CNN reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in grave danger after undergoing an unspecified surgery. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-05 points, or one-point-42 percent, to close at 628-point-77. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened nine-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-229-point-seven won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >