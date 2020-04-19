KOSPI Partially Affected by Oil Price Fall, Kim Jong-un Health Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks in South Korea saw a limited impact from the historic oil price plunge and report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s health.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 18-point-98 points, or one percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-879-point-38.It opened weak and traded at 23-point-38 points, or one-point-23 percent, lower than Monday’s closing of one-thousand-874-point-98 as of 9:20 a.m., following the overnight two-point-four percent drop of the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average.The South Korean index dipped further and neared a three-percent drop later in the morning session after CNN reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in grave danger after undergoing an unspecified surgery.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-05 points, or one-point-42 percent, to close at 628-point-77.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened nine-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-229-point-seven won.