Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

PM Chung Stresses Social Dialogue for Labor, Management to Overcome Virus Crisis

Write: 2020-04-21 18:28:49Update: 2020-04-21 19:24:48

PM Chung Stresses Social Dialogue for Labor, Management to Overcome Virus Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has emphasized social dialogue as a way of alleviating the new coronavirus’ impact on local businesses and their workers. 

Chung held a meeting Tuesday with former labor representatives and emphasized that both management and labor agree on the need for trilateral dialogue involving the government to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. 

According to the prime minister’s office, senior figures in the labor community sympathized with his opinions. 

They said labor-management relations should take the next step forward, based on mutual trust, to help bring about a social paradigm shift, and urged the government to play an active role.

Chung responded by ensuring the government’s sincere will and commitment to realize a society that respects labor and asked for the labor community's continuous advice and cooperation on the issue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >