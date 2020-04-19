PM Chung Stresses Social Dialogue for Labor, Management to Overcome Virus Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has emphasized social dialogue as a way of alleviating the new coronavirus’ impact on local businesses and their workers.Chung held a meeting Tuesday with former labor representatives and emphasized that both management and labor agree on the need for trilateral dialogue involving the government to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.According to the prime minister’s office, senior figures in the labor community sympathized with his opinions.They said labor-management relations should take the next step forward, based on mutual trust, to help bring about a social paradigm shift, and urged the government to play an active role.Chung responded by ensuring the government’s sincere will and commitment to realize a society that respects labor and asked for the labor community's continuous advice and cooperation on the issue.