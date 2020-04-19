China to Exempt S. Korean Businesspeople from COVID-19 Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has confirmed its agreement with Seoul on exempting businesspeople from the two countries from a two-week coronavirus quarantine rule.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular media briefing Tuesday that the two countries recently agreed in principle to create a fast-track policy for COVID-19-free entrepreneurs. He said working-level officials of the two countries are speeding talks on follow-up measures.On Monday, a senior official of South Korea's Foreign Ministry revealed the two countries had agreed to arrange special entry procedures for businesspeople during a video conference held last week between their vice foreign ministers.China imposed an entry ban on almost every foreign national in late March to stem imported infections.The spokesman said China discussing similar special exemptions with Singapore as well.