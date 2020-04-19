'Decision on Physical Return to Schools Linked with Quarantine Regime Transition'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry says when and how students return to school will be determined early next month, considering a possible change in the government’s anti-coronavirus quarantine regime.Vice Education Minister Park Baek-bum made the remark in a meeting with deputy chiefs of regional offices of education on Tuesday, linking the matter with the government’s decision on transitioning to eased social distancing guidelines.Park said principle issues that must be taken into account in order to physically reopen schools include the level of infections nationwide, means of controlling the disease and whether students will be exposed to virus-related risks.He added that whether or not schools reopen in phases, as with the online opening of schools, will also be determined later.According to the ministry, officials will hold discussions with infectious disease experts and education chiefs and listen to the opinions of teachers and parents through the first week of May before making any decisions.