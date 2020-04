Photo : YONHAP News

Oil prices crashed again on Tuesday, a day after they tumbled into negative territory for the first time in history amid the COVID-19 pandemic.In the New York Mercantile Exchange, the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery closed at eleven dollars and 57 cents per barrel, plunging over eight dollars, or 43 percent, from the previous close. The prices almost halved from 20 dollars per barrel.The WTI for May delivery, which plunged to minus 37 dollars and 63 cents the previous day, closed at just above ten dollars on Tuesday, up 47 dollars.In London, June prices for Brent Crude, the benchmark used by Europe and the rest of the world, were being traded at around 18 dollars per barrel as of 2:50 p.m., down 28 percent.