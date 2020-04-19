S. Korea Extends Special Travel Advisory Until May 23

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has extended "the special travel advisory" by one month, calling on citizens to cancel or postpone their trips abroad as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.The government issued the special advisory on March 23 on all countries and territories due to the rapid spread of the virus around the world.The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced the extension of the special advisory, citing the continued spread of the coronavirus globally. It also noted the need to maintain measures to keep South Korean citizens away from possible overseas infection and being isolated while traveling abroad.The special travel advisory, which is roughly between level two and level three under the country's four-tier advisory system, advises citizens to cancel or postpone their trips.The special advisory will be effective until May 23, and it will automatically be lifted unless the government extends it again.