Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he doesn't know about the health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid rumors and reports that he is gravely ill.Trump made the remarks during a coronavirus press briefing at the White House when asked about the reports on Kim's health condition.Trump said that he doesn't know if the reports are true, but he "wishes him well," adding they've had a "good relationship."Trump said that if Kim is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that's a very serious condition.He also said he doesn't place "too much credence" in any report put out by CNN, which reported that the U.S. is looking into intelligence that Kim is in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery.