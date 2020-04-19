Indonesian President Expresses Hope S. Korea Will Share COVID-19 Experience

Photo : YONHAP News

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday expressed hope South Korea would further share its experience in the fight against COVID-19.Seoul's presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing that President Moon Jae-in spoke on the phone with President Widodo for about 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.Kang said President Widodo first congratulated Moon on his ruling party's parliamentary election win last week, assessing the landslide victory as the outcome of the people's trust in Moon's leadership.Widodo then hoped Seoul would further share its experience in the combat against the coronavirus with his country, expressing deep respect for South Korea making remarkable progress in its containment efforts.President Moon reportedly thanked Widodo for his "warm congratulations as a true friend" and promised to consider providing additional assistance to Indonesia in consideration of the bilateral special partnership. South Korea has already sent quarantine supplies such as test kits through humanitarian assistance.