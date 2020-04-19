Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S&P Keeps S. Korea's Credit Rating at AA

Write: 2020-04-22 09:25:09Update: 2020-04-22 11:07:44

S&P Keeps S. Korea's Credit Rating at AA

Photo : YONHAP News

Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) maintained South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at "AA" with a stable outlook despite the coronavirus outbreak.

S&P also kept the "A-1+" short-term sovereign rating for Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

S&P said in a statement on Tuesday that the South Korean economy is forecast to contract for the first time since 1998 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but it will rebound in 2021.

Assessing the economic impact of the coronavirus on the Korean economy as a "temporary" shock, the credit rating agency said the country will see its gross domestic product expand around five percent next year on the back of stimulus measures and a sharp increase in consumption demand.

S&P projected that South Korea's fiscal deficit will widen this year due to stimulus measures, before returning to modest surpluses over the medium term.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >