Fox News: US Has Contingency Plans for Eventual Death of N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Fox News reported that the U.S. government has extensive contingency plans in place for the eventual death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The American cable channel quoted a well-placed defense intelligence source as saying on Tuesday that the U.S. government has such plans in place, taking into account all the complications that could arise from his eventual death.The source talked about the likelihood of a huge humanitarian crisis within the North that could include millions of people facing starvation and a mass exodus of North Korean refugees into China.Fox News then quoted intelligence sources as saying that part of the contingency plans would be to rely heavily on China to step in and help manage the situation on the ground inside the North.The report cited that sources discussed those plans amid conflicting reports about the reclusive North Korean leader's health.