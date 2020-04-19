Trump Uncertain if Kim Jong-un is Gravely Ill

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he doesn't know about the health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid rumors and reports that he is gravely ill. Trump made the remarks during a coronavirus press briefing at the White House when asked about the reports on Kim's health condition.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: What can you tell us about the status of Kim Jong-un?)"Well, these are reports that came out, and we don't know. We don't know.U.S. President Donald Trump says he doesn't know if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I wish him well, because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that's a very serious condition. ... I've said it many times. If somebody else were in this position, we would have been right now at war with North Korea. And we are not at war. We are nowhere close to war with North Korea. I just have to say to Kim Jong-un, I wish him very good luck.”During his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Trump addressed the CNN report, which said Washington is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in grave condition after surgery.Seoul-based Daily NK said that Kim, believed to be 36-years old, had a cardiovascular surgery or procedure on April 12.White House National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O'Brien said the U.S. is closely watching the situation.[Sound bite: White House National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O'Brien]"You know, we're watching the reports closely and we'll have to see, as everyone here knows, the North Koreans are parsimonious with the information that they put out about many things, especially when it comes to their leaders, so we'll keep a close eye on it.“He was also asked how succession would work.[Sound bite: White House National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O'Brien]"The basic assumption would be maybe it would be someone in the family. But, again, it's too early to talk about that because we just don't know what condition Chairman Kim is in and we'll have to see how it plays out.“Kim has been nowhere to be seen since April 11, missing the annual state event marking his grandfather, North Korean founder Kim Il-sung’s birthday on April 15, causing speculations about his health status.South Korean government officials on Tuesday cast doubt on reports that Kim was gravely ill.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.