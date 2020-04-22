S. Korea Adds 11 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 11 to 10-thousand-694.The new figure compiled by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m. Wednesday, marks a slight increase from nine the previous day.However, for the fifth day in a row, daily increases hovered below 20 with regions once hit hard by the infectious disease all showing signs of stabilizing.North Gyeongsang Province, Busan and Seoul each reported two cases, while Daegu added one. Daejeon and South Gyeongsang Province also reported a single case each.The remaining two cases were detected at airport checkpoints upon arrival from overseas. A total of six new cases, including the two, were found to be imported infections.The death toll from the virus inched up by one to 238, and eight-thousand-277 patients, up by 64, have been proclaimed fully recovered.