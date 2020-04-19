Trump: US to Halt Immigration for 60 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will halt immigration to the United States for 60 days as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said the 60-day restriction will apply to green card applicants aiming for permanent residency.Trump said that with such a restriction, his administration will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs, adding that it would be wrong to replace them with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.Trump also said his administration will be mulling further immigration-related measures “to protect American workers.”Trump said he is likely to sign on Wednesday an executive order that would institute the restriction which he said would not apply to individuals entering the United States on a temporary basis. He added that the ban would be re-evaluated once the 60-day period had passed.