Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has decided to set up an interim leadership after a void was created when party chair Hwang Kyo-ahn resigned due to the UFP’s crushing defeat in last week's general elections.The party’s floor leader, Shim Jae-cheol, told reporters on Wednesday that it also decided to have the emergency management committee led by Kim Chong-in, who served as the party’s election committee chair.Shim said the decision was reached after surveying 140 incumbent lawmakers and party candidates who were elected in last week’s elections.Asked what the party will do if Kim declines to serve as interim leader, Shim said he believes Kim will accept the position, adding that they will soon meet.