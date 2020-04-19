Earth Day Turns 50 amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Earth Day turns 50 on Wednesday as countries around the world, including South Korea, celebrate in various ways. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries to use the COVID-19 outbreak to tackle climate change. And in South Korea, government offices and landmarks will switch off their lights to mark the day.Park Jong-hong has more.Report: April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a day of raising awareness of environment protection.[Sound bite: UN Secretary-General António Guterres (English)]“On this International Mother Earth Day, all eyes are on the COVID-19 pandemic – the biggest test the world has faced since the Second World War..."In a video message marking the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments to use the current COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to reset the global economy in an environment-friendly way.[Sound bite: UN Secretary-General António Guterres (English)]“We must act decisively to protect our planet from both the coronavirus and the existential threat of climate disruption. The current crisis is an unprecedented wake-up call. We need to turn the recovery into a real opportunity to do things right for the future.“The UN chief proposed climate-related action, asking governments to wisely spend massive amounts of stimulus money amid the pandemic to turn the world economic structure from grey to green.In line with this movement, at 8 p.m. government offices, landmarks, major buildings and apartments in South Korea will be switching off the lights for ten minutes.The idea is to save electricity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.More than one million buildings and structures nationwide will take part in the 10-minute movement that is expected to reduce an estimated 52 tons of carbon dioxide emission.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.