S. Korea to Set Up Task Force to Assist Global COVID-19 Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced Wednesday it is setting up a new task force to assist in international quarantine efforts amid the pandemic.This is to cope with the flood of requests for help from around the world as countries scramble to contain the spread of COVID-19.The pan-national task force is composed of officials from various government ministries who will convene meetings every other week.Yoon Tae-ho, who handles quarantine policies at the central disaster management headquarters, said over 40 countries have requested that Seoul share its experiences and know-how in counter-virus quarantine, testing and treatment.The official stressed that the government's bid to help other countries would not lead to neglecting domestic quarantine efforts.