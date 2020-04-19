Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea to Set Up Task Force to Assist Global COVID-19 Efforts

Write: 2020-04-22 13:43:15Update: 2020-04-22 14:03:41

S. Korea to Set Up Task Force to Assist Global COVID-19 Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced Wednesday it is setting up a new task force to assist in international quarantine efforts amid the pandemic.

This is to cope with the flood of requests for help from around the world as countries scramble to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The pan-national task force is composed of officials from various government ministries who will convene meetings every other week.

Yoon Tae-ho, who handles quarantine policies at the central disaster management headquarters, said over 40 countries have requested that Seoul share its experiences and know-how in counter-virus quarantine, testing and treatment. 

The official stressed that the government's bid to help other countries would not lead to neglecting domestic quarantine efforts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >