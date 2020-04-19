Some Outdoor Facilities Reopen amid Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

Some public outdoor facilities in South Korea have reopened amid a drop in new cases as the weeks-long social distancing campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said 56 state-run recreational forests and arboretums across the country were scheduled to reopen in phases starting on Wednesday. Lodging facilities, however, will remain closed.Under guidelines, local governments have been given authority to decide whether to reopen some 24-thousand public sports facilities, including football and baseball fields, even before the current social distancing period is set to end on May 5.Campgrounds and public zoos will gradually resume operations after May 6.While it remains uncertain whether South Korea will resume socioeconomic activities while maintaining quarantine starting May 6, authorities put forth a draft of guidelines for communities and the general public.Rules applied to workplaces and schools include designating a quarantine manager and to conduct regular temperature checks.Individuals are advised to stay at home when showing symptoms, wash their hands regularly for 30 seconds, cover their mouths when coughing and ventilate twice a day.