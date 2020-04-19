Officials from S. Korea, US Call For Fair Cost-Sharing Deal

Photo : KBS

Defense officials from South Korea and the United States called for a fair and mutually agreeable deal on cost-sharing for the upkeep of stationing U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.During the 17th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) held via video conference on Wednesday, the allies stressed the need for a fair and mutually agreeable deal to strengthen the alliance and joint readiness posture.Negotiations between the allies remain deadlocked nearly four months after the previous Special Measures Agreement(SMA) expired on December 31, 2019.Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he rejected Seoul's offer to increase its share by 13 percent from last year's 870 million dollars. The U.S. initially demanded Seoul increase its share to five billion dollars.Without an agreement, the U.S. put around four-thousand South Koreans working for the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) on indefinite furloughs starting on April 1.