Automakers, Shipbuilders Welcome Latest Gov't Coronavirus Relief Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s auto and shipbuilding industries have welcomed the government’s plan to create an emergency stabilization fund, worth 40 trillion won, to help them and five other backbone industries ride out the COVID-19 crisis.Jung Man-ki, the chair of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, said on Wednesday that the measure reflects the government’s fervent attempts to help local businesses overcome current challenges.In a meeting with Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo on Tuesday, representatives of local automakers and component suppliers called for a liquidity injection of 32 trillion won to help them survive novel coronavirus-triggered problems.Jung emphasized the need for swift execution of the aid so that funds reach companies in need in a timely manner.An official of a local shipbuilding firm also welcomed the relief plan but cautioned that some strings attached to it may pose a burden to recipients.President Moon Jae-in announced the latest relief package earlier in the day during the fifth emergency economic council session. Moons said those who receive state support would be obligated to stabilize employment and face restrictions on dividends and reacquiring treasury shares.