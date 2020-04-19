Moon Praises Jeonju's 'Zero Layoff Campaign'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has praised Jeonju after the North Jeolla provincial city declared a zero layoff policy amid the coronavirus pandemic.In a social media post on Wednesday, Moon called the city's move a “very meaningful” practice, noting job security as another key to overcoming the current economic crisis.The president also pointed out that Jeonju was the first in the country to launch a campaign to lower rent for virus-hit merchants, and expressed hope that its zero layoff campaign will also go national.Earlier in the day, municipal officials, companies and their workers based in the southwestern city held a press conference announcing their "win-win strategy" to ride out the storm caused by COVID-19, including efforts to keep jobs in place.