Politics

Moon Praises Jeonju's 'Zero Layoff Campaign'

Write: 2020-04-22 18:49:10Update: 2020-04-22 19:16:05

Moon Praises Jeonju's 'Zero Layoff Campaign'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has praised Jeonju after the North Jeolla provincial city declared a zero layoff policy amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a social media post on Wednesday, Moon called the city's move a “very meaningful” practice, noting job security as another key to overcoming the current economic crisis. 

The president also pointed out that Jeonju was the first in the country to launch a campaign to lower rent for virus-hit merchants, and expressed hope that its zero layoff campaign will also go national. 

Earlier in the day, municipal officials, companies and their workers based in the southwestern city held a press conference announcing their "win-win strategy" to ride out the storm caused by COVID-19, including efforts to keep jobs in place.
