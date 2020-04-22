Pentagon Assumes Kim in 'Full Control' of Military

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid rumors and reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health condition, a top U.S. military official said on Wednesday he assumes Kim is still in "full control" of his country's armed forces.Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman General John Hyten said during a press briefing that with the current intelligence, he doesn't have anything to confirm or deny recent reports about Kim's health condition.Asked if Kim is in control of his regime, Hyten said that he assumes that Kim is still in full control of the North Korean nuclear and military forces, adding he has no reason not to assume that.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing that as President Trump said the previous day, the U.S. is watching closely what's taking place in the North, and he has nothing to add.Trump told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. doesn't know about Kim's health condition. He just said he wishes the North Korean leader well.