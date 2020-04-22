Leaders of S. Korea, Finland Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with Finland President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a written briefing that the Finnish president assessed that South Korea was becoming an exemplary model for the international community with its successful response to the pandemic.Niinisto said that his country also used the South Korean example to establish its own coronavirus response strategy.President Moon appreciated the assessment and called for global cooperation to overcome the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, reiterating his call for allowing essential cross-border exchanges, especially by business people.The Finnish president agreed on the need for global cooperation and pledged to prepare for expanded cooperation with South Korea after overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.