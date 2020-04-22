Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Leaders of S. Korea, Finland Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Write: 2020-04-23 08:40:08Update: 2020-04-23 09:10:55

Leaders of S. Korea, Finland Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with Finland President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a written briefing that the Finnish president assessed that South Korea was becoming an exemplary model for the international community with its successful response to the pandemic.

Niinisto said that his country also used the South Korean example to establish its own coronavirus response strategy. 
 
President Moon appreciated the assessment and called for global cooperation to overcome the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, reiterating his call for allowing essential cross-border exchanges, especially by business people.

The Finnish president agreed on the need for global cooperation and pledged to prepare for expanded cooperation with South Korea after overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >