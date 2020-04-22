Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korean Economy Shrinks 1.4% in Q1, Worst in Decade

Write: 2020-04-23 08:57:19Update: 2020-04-23 09:38:00

S. Korean Economy Shrinks 1.4% in Q1, Worst in Decade

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea said Thursday that South Korea's economy shrank one-point-four percent in the first quarter due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It marks the first on-quarter contraction since the fourth quarter of 2008, when the economy shrank three-point-three percent.  

From a year earlier, the economy grew one-point-three percent, marking the weakest on-year gain since the third quarter in 2009, when it marked point-nine percent growth. 

Private consumption plunged six-point-four percent on-quarter in the first quarter, posting the largest drop since the first quarter of 1998, when it slipped 13-point-eight percent.

Exports decreased two percent in the first quarter from the previous one, but facility investment increased point-two percent and construction investment gained one-point-three percent.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >