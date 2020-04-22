S. Korea Donates COVID-19 Test Kits to Madagascar

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has sent coronavirus diagnostic kits to Madagascar that can conduct up to five-thousand tests.The South Korean Embassy on the island nation in the Indian Ocean said Wednesday that medical equipment and supplies worth 200-thousand dollars were handed over to local health authorities on Tuesday in a ceremony.The diagnostic equipment, which include test kits, nucleic acid extraction systems and chemical reagents, were delivered to the African country as emergency assistance provided by the South Korean government.Madagascar's Foreign Minister Djacoba Tehindrazanarivelo, who attended the ceremony, expressed gratitude for the assistance, saying that South Korea is a true friend, helping his country at a time when the world finds it difficult to secure medical equipment.As of Wednesday, Madagascar, one of the poorest countries in the world, reported over 120 COVID-19 cases.