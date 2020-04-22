Ruling Party, Gov't Reach Compromise on Emergency Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and the government reached a compromise Wednesday to provide COVID-19 emergency relief payouts to all citizens.The ruling bloc agreed to a plan to offer blanket payouts to all citizens first and to encourage high-income earners to voluntarily return the payments later.The ruling party's chief policymaker Cho Jeong-sik told reporters that under the principles of emergency and universality, the ruling bloc will seek to provide emergency disaster relief funds to all citizens. It will also draft a plan to reduce the government's fiscal burden through voluntary return of the payouts by social leaders and high income earners.Cho said that Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun played a role in creating a consensus between the party and the government on the proposed plan.After Cho's announcement, the prime minister said that if the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement on how to enable high earners to voluntarily give back their payouts, the government would accept it.The main opposition United Future Party, however, voiced opposition to the proposed plan, saying it would still require an additional three trillion won to offer the relief payouts to all citizens.