Photo : YONHAP News

Amid rumors and reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be gravely ill, the North's state media reported that Kim sent a letter to the Syrian president on Wednesday.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that Kim sent a reply to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who congratulated him on the anniversary of his late grandfather's birth last week.The report said the letter was sent on Wednesday, but did not disclose any related photo or video.North Korean media outlets are releasing reports that Kim sent messages to leaders of other countries and offered birthday presents to North Korean citizens amid rumors that the regime leader may have health problems.