South Korea reported just eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.It was the sixth straight day the country reported fewer than 20 new cases.Four of the cases were reported in the southeastern city of Daegu, while two cases were caught during entry procedures. Overall, four of the cases were imported from overseas.The new cases raise the country's total number of reported infections to ten-thousand-702. Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 240.Meanwhile, 134 patients were released from isolation after making full recoveries, bringing that total to 8-thousand-411.