VOA: N. Korea Has 212 Nationals in Quarantine, None of 740 Tested for COVID-19 Found Positive

North Korea, which claims to have reported no cases of the novel coronavirus thanks to its border closures and strict quarantine, reported to the World Health Organization(WHO) that it currently has more than 200 people in quarantine.In an email to Voice of America(VOA) on Wednesday, Edwin Salvador, the WHO representative in Pyongyang, said the North's health ministry reported as of April 17, it had tested 740 people for COVID-19, none of whom were found to be positive.The ministry said 212 North Korean nationals are in quarantine, while a total of 25-thousand-139 people, including foreigners, have been released since December 31, 2019.Regarding the WHO's coronavirus support, Salvador said the international agency has been providing technical support, sharing guidelines and strategies.As for the provision of COVID-19 supplies such as personal protective equipment and laboratory reagents, Salvador said they are currently in Dandong, China, and that the WHO continues to engage with the North to bring the items into the country.