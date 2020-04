Photo : YONHAP News

Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don has resigned over sexual harassment allegations.At a press conference on Thursday, Oh said he was stepping down, after realizing that his "unnecessary" physical contact with a female civil servant during a five-minute conversation was sexual harassment.Oh said he was deeply sorry for the incident, adding that his actions cannot be forgiven. Sobbing as he took all responsibility, Oh said he would spend the rest of his life seeking forgiveness, repenting and bearing the burden of his mistake.The disgraced mayor also apologized to Busan residents.The victim reportedly demanded Oh step down after reporting the incident to the Busan Counseling Center Against Sexual Violence.