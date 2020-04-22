Busan Mayor Resigns, Confessing to Sexual Harassment of Female Official

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don has resigned over sexual harassment allegations. At a press conference on Thursday, Oh said he was stepping down, saying that he realized his "unnecessary" physical contact with a female civil servant was sexual harassment.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don (Korean)]"I am stepping down from the Busan mayoral post today. I apologize."The mayor of South Korea's second-largest city Busan has resigned.Mayor Oh Keo-don held a news conference Thursday, confessing that he had abused a young female civil servant.[Sound bite: Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don (Korean)]"I realized that unnecessary physical contact with an individual during a short five-minute meeting can be considered as sexual harassment. This shall not be forgiven regardless of the level of severity. Due to such a mishap, it would be improper for me to carry out mayoral duties given by the public. In order to ensure stable city management at this difficult time, I should take responsibility for all wrongdoings and leave... "Since earlier this month, he is said to have been in talks with the alleged victim, who reported her case to the Busan Counseling Center Against Sexual Violence, and demanded the mayor step down.The victim and Oh are said to have negotiated the timing of the resignation and agreed to postpone the announcement until after the general elections held last week.Mayor Oh bowed his head multiple times during the tearful announcement.Representing the ruling Democratic Party, the career city official was elected in 2018 after running for the post three times unsuccessfully.While apologizing to the victim and the citizens of his city, the 71-year old said that he will live the remainder of his life in contrition.A new mayor will be selected during next April's by-election. Vice Mayor Byun Seong-wan will serve as acting mayor until then.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.