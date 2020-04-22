Gov't to Provide Additional Liquidity, Tax Exemptions to Airline Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide additional liquidity and tax exemptions to help the country's airline industry that has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.The relief package was announced Thursday during a meeting led by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.For full-service carriers(FSC), the government will offer assistance through the 40-trillion-won aid program for key industries announced by President Moon Jae-in the previous day.As for low-cost carriers(LCC), the government will consider additional liquidity after enforcing the previously offered liquidity of around 300 billion won.Deductions or postponement in airport use fee payments will be extended until August, or until passenger numbers return to at least 60 percent from a year earlier.The number of airline passengers dropped 98-point-one percent on-year in the second week of April, while cargo volume also fell 35-point-two percent.