Police Close Preliminary Probe into Samsung Daughter's Alleged Propofol Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police have closed a preliminary probe into allegations that the eldest daughter of Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee illegally used the sedative-hypnotic agent propofol, citing a lack of evidence.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Thursday that it has ended the year-long internal investigation into allegations that Lee Boo-jin, the president and CEO of Hotel Shilla, habitually took propofol shots at a plastic surgeon's clinic in southern Seoul.In an interview with a former nurse's aide at the clinic, local media outlet Newstapa reported that Lee used the anesthesia drug from January to October 2016.The police confirmed that Lee had visited the clinic for a procedure that involved the use of propofol in 2016, but the amount that was administered did not make a case for illegal use.A medical violation case involving the head of the clinic and two nurse aides, meanwhile, was sent to the prosecution with a recommendation to indict the clinic chief.