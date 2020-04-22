Gov't to Secure More Medical Resources for Possible 2nd Coronavirus Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is moving to secure additional medical resources as it projects a second wave of COVID-19 infections this fall and winter.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official in charge of containment efforts, said Thursday that the government is making preparations for such a possibility.According to Yoon, the government has sufficiently secured necessary facilities for critically ill patients, including ECMO ventilators and negative pressure rooms. As of the end of March, the nation had 355 ECMO machines.However, Yoon said the government will secure additional medical resources as the nation could witness cases more severe than the mass infections in Daegu.The official also stressed the need to make preparations for a longer COVID-19 pandemic, citing the virus could actively spread again, given that there is no vaccine or treatment. Also, only a small portion of the population has antibodies for the infectious disease.In particular, Yoon said there is a possibility the coronavirus will gain strength after the fall when the weather gets dry. He warned that the second wave of the virus could come even before then.