Politics

PM Warns Finance Ministry over Critical Remarks on Relief Funds Plan

Write: 2020-04-23 15:11:01Update: 2020-04-23 15:47:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has issued a warning to the Finance Ministry for critical remarks it made over a plan agreed on by the ruling party, government and presidential office to provide COVID-19 emergency relief payouts to all citizens.

Chairing a meeting at the government complex in Sejong on Thursday, Chung said it's not desirable for the Finance Ministry to make statements that could cause confusion over the relief funds when the government has finalized its position on the issue. 

Chung cited media reports that quoted ministry officials as saying they had nothing to do with the latest agreement the prime minister reached with the ruling Democratic Party, and that the ministry stands by its initial stance on the matter. 

The Finance Ministry has called for the emergency relief cash to be provided only to 70 percent of households.
