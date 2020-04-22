Political Parties Wrangle Over COVID-19 Relief to All Households

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Political wrangling over the government's coronavirus relief payments continues at the National Assembly. While the ruling party and the government put forth a new plan to give aid to all households, and to encourage the top 30 percent to donate the money, the main opposition has criticized the idea as not being feasible.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition United Future Party(UFP) continued to lock horns after the DP and the government agreed to expand the eligibility of the one-off coronavirus relief fund to all households, while encouraging high-income earners to donate the money.At a party meeting on Thursday, DP floor leader Lee In-young said his party has drawn up a revised plan in agreement with the government, which the UFP demanded before reviewing an extra budget bill to finance the aid.With the ruling side hoping to pass the budget bill within the month to make the payments by early May, Lee added that the fate of the relief program is now in the hands of the main opposition party.Regarding UFP policy chief and the parliamentary budget committee chair Kim Jae-won's request for the government to submit a revised bill, Lee said such a demand is unheard of in the National Assembly's history.On Wednesday, the DP and the government narrowed their differences over whether to give aid to households with a gross income at or below 70 percent of the total as initially suggested by the government, or to all households, including those in the high-income bracket.If the rival parties fail to reach a deal by the end of the current extraordinary session on May 15, the presidential office is reportedly considering enforcing an executive order.The UFP, which opposed paying relief to the top 30-percent households, criticized the ruling camp's plan, with party policy chief Kim telling a local radio program that the government can not run a country through sponsorships.Kim also said since the current budget bill doesn't include issuance of government bonds as a means to generate financing, which the ruling side plans to do to cover the increased payments, the bill should be revised before a parliamentary review.As for the idea of granting tax credits for those choosing to donate their payment by refusing to accept them, Kim said such a scheme does not exist under the current tax system.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is reported to have done a great deal in persuading Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki to accept the DP-proposed eligibility expansion due to concerns over state fiscal health.And in response to media reports of continued opposition within the Finance Ministry, Chung sent a warning that it wouldn't be advisable for such comments to cause public confusion as the media reports them.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.