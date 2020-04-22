Gov't Recognizes Railway Construction Project as Inter-Korean Cooperation Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has decided to recognize a railway construction project along the east coast as an inter-Korean cooperation project.Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said during a meeting on such projects on Thursday that the two Koreas had agreed to pursue projects linking inter-Korean railways during minister and working-level talks since 2000, adding that it’s desirable to swiftly pursue them.With the latest designation, the construction of a 110-kilometer-long railway that connects the eastern coastal city of Gangneung to the border town of Jejin will be able to gain speed as it will be exempt from preliminary feasibility studies.The Gangneung-Jejin section is the only part of the 800-kilometer Donghae Line that remains unconnected on the South’s side.The ministry plans to hold a ceremony next Monday on pursuing the construction of the Gangneung-Jejin section as that day marks the two-year anniversary of the historic summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.