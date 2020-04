Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has approved a private organization's plan to deliver additional coronavirus supplies to North Korea.An official at the Unification Ministry said on Thursday the delivery of some 20-thousand protective suits worth 200 million won was approved two days earlier.At the request of the organization, its name was not disclosed.The organization's first delivery of hand sanitizers worth 100 million won was given the green light on March 31.