KCDC to Survey Herd Immunity to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea will soon begin to survey how much of the population has developed immunity to COVID-19, a concept known as herd immunity.Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said during a briefing Thursday that preparations were under way start conducting an antibody survey related to the virus within local communities.Herd immunity is an epidemiological concept that describes the state where a certain percentage of a population is sufficiently immune to a disease that it weakens the spread and progression of the infection within that group.Scholars have predicted that herd immunity will develop when over 60 percent of a population has been infected with COVID-19.Meanwhile immunity can be determined by whether antibodies that neutralize the virus have been formed.Authorities in Korea are reviewing a herd immunity survey in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, which reported the largest number of infections.