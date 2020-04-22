Menu Content

Court Finds Ban on Teachers Joining Political Groups Unconstitutional

Write: 2020-04-23 16:57:15Update: 2020-04-23 17:55:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the legal provision banning teachers from getting involved in the formation of a political group or becoming a member of party goes against South Korea's Constitution.

In a six to three vote, the court on Thursday decided the article in question under the State Public Officials Act violates constitutional freedoms.

Nine teachers earlier requested a court review, arguing the provision infringes on the freedom to create or join political associations.

The clause bans public officials from getting involved in the formation of a party or any other "political organization." 

The court said it believed the provision violates the freedom of political expression and freedom of association, noting the ambiguity of the definition of a political organization.

However, it said the Political Parties Act, which bans civil servants and teachers from becoming a member of a political party, is constitutional as it serves to guarantee political neutrality in education.
