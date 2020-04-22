Victim Says Busan Mayor 'Indisputably' Committed Sexual Harassment

Photo : YONHAP News

A female public official who was sexually harassed by the mayor of Busan says the incident that occurred in his office was an "indisputable sexual crime, punishable by law."In a statement issued through a sexual violence counseling center in Busan on Thursday, the victim said her life as an ordinary office worker had been turned upside down by the unexpected incident.She said she was summoned by Mayor Oh Keo-don's secretary early this month to report to his office, where she said was molested.The victim also expressed regret over some of the wording Oh used in his press conference earlier in the day to announce his resignation, and stressed that his action was undoubtedly sexual harassment.Due to such concerns, she explained that she reached out several times to confirm the content of his statement beforehand, but did not get a response, and added the news conference took place suddenly at an unexpected time.She also rejected any speculation of political pressure or influence, and hoped her case would not be politically exploited.Regarding her demand for Oh's resignation, she said she was scared and confused at first, but that it's only natural for the perpetrator to be punished and the victim to be protected.