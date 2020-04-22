Pompeo: US Goals Unchanged No Matter Who's Leading N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the U.S. will continue to seek North Korea's denuclearization no matter who is in charge in Pyongyang.His latest remark comes amid speculation about regime leader Kim Jong-un's health.According to AFP, Pompeo said he had met Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, during an interview with Fox News.The report said the sister's recent elevation in North Korea's hierarchy has raised the view among pundits that she could be a successor.Pompeo told Fox News that he did have a chance to meet her a couple of times, but the challenge remains the same and the goal remains unchanged no matter whoever is leading North Korea.He said the North must denuclearize and must do so in a way the U.S. can verify.Pompeo renewed the U.S. promise to bring the North Korean people "a brighter future" if the leadership gives up its nuclear weapons.AFP also cited an article by Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, that said Kim Jong-un had undergone a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month triggered by heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue, as well as a CNN report that quoted a U.S. official as saying Kim was in "grave danger" after surgery.AFP added that South Korea, which is technically still at war with the North, said it had detected no unusual movements in its neighbor.