PM Chung Launches Social Dialogue on Post-COVID-19 Era

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday launched social dialogue to discuss South Korea's strategy to usher in a post-coronavirus era.During the first edition of what was dubbed "Thursday Dialogue," Chung sat down with a group of invited experts from various fields at his office, and noted that the COVID-19 crisis goes beyond an epidemiological issue.He said virus has put the world at an inflection point, and it will have a pervasive impact on every aspect of our lives, including society, economy and culture.The prime minister emphasized that the current global crisis is ironically shedding light on the importance of dialogue and collaboration, and South Korea does not have the luxury of being tripped up by social conflicts and division.He called on the participants to continuously offer advice that will help the country set an example for the international community not only in quarantine but also in ushering in a hopeful future.Social leaders, including former politicians, policymakers and senior scholars, were among the participants.