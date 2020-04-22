College Students Demand Tuition Refunds over Virus-Triggered Remote Classes

Photo : YONHAP News

Students from several universities in Seoul held a joint press conference on Thursday calling for a refund of their tuition fees as the quality of their education has been greatly impacted by coronavirus-triggered remote classes.Student council members from Kyung Hee University, University of Seoul and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, all located in the northeastern district of Dongdaemun, raised their voices in front of Cheongnyangni Station.They said the low quality of online courses and lectures were violating their right to learn. The students also said the closure of school dorms amid the pandemic has caused them to take on extra burdens such as transportation fees and rent.They stressed the need for the schools and the government to help address such problems.