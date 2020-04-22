Menu Content

Moon Promises More Assistance for Local Shipping Industry

Write: 2020-04-23 18:51:01Update: 2020-04-23 23:03:13

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the government will more strongly implement a five-year plan to fully resuscitate the country’s ailing shipping industry. 

Moon made the remark on Thursday while attending the christening event for the world’s largest container ship, the Algeciras, a 24,000-TEU vessel, on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province. 

Following the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping in 2017, the government introduced the five-year renaissance project aimed at making the country a top 5 global shipping powerhouse. 

Emphasizing co-prosperity of the shipping industry and exporters, Moon also promised various tax and finance incentives for traders using local vessels. 

He said the government would also help raise the competitiveness of local shipping firms by utilizing IT and environment-friendly technologies. 

Moon also expressed expectations that the Algeciras and 11 other container ships being built by local shipbuilders this year will help revive the country's past status as a shipping and shipbuilding powerhouse.
