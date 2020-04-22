Ruling Party Issues Public Apology over Busan Mayor's Sexual Harassment Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has apologized to the public over a sexual harassment scandal involving Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don.DP Secretary-General Yun Ho-jung called a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday to bow his head for what he called a “disgraceful” incident.Yun said his party holds a zero tolerance policy against any member committing sexual offenses, and promised Oh would face discipline under such principle.Also addressing Oh's victim, the DP official said the party would take every possible measure to relieve her pain and promised to strengthen party-wide education to prevent such an incident form happening again.Yun also denied allegations his party knew about the scandal beforehand but kept it under wraps until the general elections ended. He said DP leaders, including himself and Chair Lee Hae-chan, found out about the incident when the public did.Earlier in the day, Oh, a DP member, held a press conference and resigned, admitting that his "unnecessary" physical contact with a female civil servant during a recent meeting was sexual harassment.