S. Korea, US Hold Joint Air Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have reportedly been holding combined air exercises this week.According to military officials on Thursday, the air forces of South Korea and the U.S. Forces Korea kicked off their squadron-level exercises on Monday. The exercises will end Friday.A South Korean Air Force official said that it is an annual, regular combined exercise aimed at improving capabilities for the allies' joint operations, adding the length and the size are similar to those of previous years.F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets from South Korea and F-16 from the U.S. side are reportedly taking part in these exercises.The allies called off the annual combined air exercise Vigilant Ace in 2018 and postponed scaled-back air exercises last November to support diplomacy with North Korea.The ongoing exercises appear to be a warning to Pyongyang over a series of missile launches by the North this year.