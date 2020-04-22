Two Key Suspects in Hedge Fund Scandal Detained

Photo : YONHAP News

Two key suspects in a major hedge fund scandal were detained by police on Thursday.Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Friday that it apprehended Lee Jong-pil, former vice president of Lime Asset Management, and Kim Bong-hyun, owner of Star Mobility, in Seoul on Thursday night.Lime Asset, the country's largest hedge fund, has been under investigation over allegations that it continued to sell fund options to investors despite being aware of the fact that the options were invested in bad assets. Its botched investments caused damage worth some one-point-six trillion won for investors.Lee, who is implicated in an 80-billion won embezzlement case, had been on the run since his arrest warrant was sought last November.Star Mobility is believed to be the main financial source of Lime. Kim is accused of offering 49 million won in bribes to a former presidential official in return for information related to the Financial Supervisory Service's inspection into Lime.Prosecutors filed an arrest warrant for Kim for a separate embezzlement case in December and he had been on the run since then.