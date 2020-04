Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he believes a recent CNN report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health was "incorrect."Trump said during a coronavirus press briefing at the White House that he had heard the report was based on "old documents" and he thinks it was a "fake report" by CNN.Trump, however, didn't elaborate on the "old documents"When asked about rumors on Kim's health condition, Trump said that he hopes Kim is not having medical problems and added they have a "good relationship."Earlier this week, CNN cited a U.S. official as saying that the U.S. is looking into intelligence that Kim is in "grave danger" after surgery.